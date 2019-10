Spanish Foreign MinisterJosep Borrell places a wreath at the monument to Cuban independence hero Jose Mart in Havana on Wednesday, Oct. 16. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

King Felipe VI will make history next month by becoming the first Spanish monarch to undertake an official visit to Cuba, the Iberian nation's foreign minister said here Wednesday.

Josep Borrell said the king and Queen Letizia will arrive in Cuba sometime between Spain's Nov. 10 general elections and the Nov. 16 quincentennial of the founding of Havana.