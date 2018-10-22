Spanish lawmaker Pedro Arrojo said here Monday that he expects that the process against the eight suspects of the 2016 murder of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres ends in the capture of those who ordered the killing.

Arrojo said in an interview with EFE that he trusts that the numerous "civil demonstrations" sparking up all over the country, coupled with the "humanitarian awareness of the people of Honduras" and international pressure, will make the trial mark a before and after in the history of Honduras and Latin America."