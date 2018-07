Fernando Garea, nominated to serve as president of Agencia EFE, appears before Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday, July 25, in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

The Spanish Parliament's Commission on Nominations gave its approval Wednesday for the government's choice of veteran journalist Fernando Garea as the next president of Agencia EFE.

Garea expressed appreciation for the unanimous endorsement, noting that he had consulted with the representatives of the various parties before accepting the offer to lead Spain's international news agency.