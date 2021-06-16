Alberto Sanchez Gomez, who killed and ate his mother, in court. EFE/FILE/Fernando Alvarado

Alberto Sanchez Gomez, who killed and ate his mother, in court. EFE/FILE/Fernando Alvarado

Alberto Sanchez Gomez, who killed and ate his mother, in court. EFE/FILE/Fernando Alvarado

Spanish man sentenced to 15 years for killing, eating his mother

A Spanish man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Madrid court on Tuesday for killing and eating his mother.