Fidel Romero, mayor of the La Roda, chains himself to a bridge as part of a protest to demand financial aid to help repair extensive damage left in the wake of recent flash floods, Andalusia, Spain Oct. 30 2018. EFE-EPA/Fermín Cabanillas

The mayor of a town in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia on Tuesday chained himself to a bridge as part of a protest to demand financial aid to help repair extensive damage left in the wake of recent flash floods.

Fidel Romero, mayor of the La Roda, located some 120 kilometers (74 miles) east of Seville, chained himself to a bridge over the Yeguas river alongside a number of colleagues and fellow citizens.