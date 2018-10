A close-up of Union flag socks worn by Nigel Farage, British Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) before a debate of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The leader of Spain's right-wing Popular Party in the European Parliament on Tuesday urged Brexit negotiators to keep lawmakers informed on any progress regarding the future of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

Esteban González Pons, a conservative, took part in a plenary debate at the Parliament in Strasbourg that sought to thrash out an agenda for an upcoming European Council summit in which Brexit is set to take center stage.