Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell at a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, July, 16 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An official stands in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs requested Monday that Turkish authorities launch an inquiry into a missing Saudi journalist who disappeared after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jamal Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2 in Istanbul when he visited the Saudi consulate with his fiancée Hatice Cengiz to pick up a document for their upcoming wedding, according to Turkish media.