Spanish minister of justice Dolores Delgado (Front) visits the Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Siali

Spanish minister of justice Dolores Delgado (C) visits the Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mohamed Siali

Spanish minister of justice Dolores Delgado (L) meets with her Moroccan counterpart, Mohamed Aujjar, in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Otazu

Spain's minister of justice on Tuesday praised the positive judicial cooperation between her country and Morocco, which has helped thwart terror attacks that were intended to be carried out in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

Dolores Delgado made her remarks after meeting in Rabat with Morocco's justice minister, Mohamed Aujjar, stressing that such attacks have been stopped thanks to international cooperation, specifically with Morocco.