Spain's acting Science, Innovation and Universities Minister Pedro Duque (r.) meets on July 8, 2019, with Spain's ambassador to Cuba, Juan Fernandez Trigo (c.), Cuban Higher Education VP Miriam Alpiza (close-up, back turned) and Cuban university rectors to start a two-day visit to Cuba focused on education and cooperation between the two countries. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora.

Spain's former astronaut and acting Science, Innovation and Universities Minister Pedro Duque began his two-day visit to Cuba this Monday focused on education, which includes the signing of a bilateral cooperation accord and a meeting with the first Cuban cosmonaut, Gen. Arnaldo Tamayo.

Duque, who landed in Havana Sunday night, started his work agenda Monday by meeting with Higher Education VP Miriam Alpiza.