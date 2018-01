Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L) shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-Moo (R) prior to their meeting at the headquarters of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Dolores de Cospedal (L) and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-Moo (R) review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the headquarters of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A handout photograph made available by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal (R) during her visit to the Korea Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), coinciding with the high-level meeting between North Korea and South Korea, in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EFE/ Inaki Gomez/HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE, NO SALES

A handout photograph made available by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal (C) as she poses for photographers during her visit to the Korea Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), coinciding with the high-level meeting between North Korea and South Korea, in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EFE/ Inaki Gomez/HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE, NO SALES

A handout photograph made available by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal as she poses for photographers during her visit to the Korea Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), coinciding with the high-level meeting between North Korea and South Korea, in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2018. EFE/ Inaki Gomez/HANDOUT ONLY EDITORIAL USE, NO SALES

Spain's defense minister on Wednesday visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea while a high-level meeting was in progress between the two countries.

Diplomatic and military sources told EFE that Maria Dolores de Cospedal, who was accompanied by a delegation, stayed a little more than an hour in the truce village of Panmunjom, where the ceasefire ending the Korean war was signed in 1953.