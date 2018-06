A view of downtown New Orleans ahead of the visit of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, New Orleans, United States, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have embarked on five-day visit to the United States, where they will first travel to Louisiana and Texas to honor Spanish cultural legacy and then go to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

The monarchs, who are accompanied by Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, will land Thursday night in New Orleans, where they will spend two days before traveling on to San Antonio, Texas.