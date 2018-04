An Air Zermatt helicopter flies over the Fiescheralp in search of several hikers carried away by an avalanche, in Fiesch, Switzerland, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The director of a mountaineering school in Spain was among three people who were killed in an avalanche in the Swiss canton of Valais, regional authorities confirmed Monday.

Román Bascuñana was among three Spaniards who lost their lives Saturday in a snow avalanche near the alpine ski resort of Fiersheralp, at an altitude of 2,450 meters (8,038 feet) above sea level.