A view of the interior of the Spanish navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano, which arrived in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 7, 2020. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Spanish navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano, named after the first man to circumnavigate the Earth, sailed on Tuesday into Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, where it will participate in events marking the 500th anniversary of what many consider the most important feat in maritime history.

The circumnavigation of the world was the dividing point between the before and after in maritime history, and the four-mast sailing ship is visiting ports around the world to celebrate the anniversary.