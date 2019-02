Spanish navy training ship "Juan Sebastian de Elcano" arrives on Feb. 18, 2019 at the bay of San Juan, in Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

The Spanish navy's training ship arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday after making a stop at St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

The Juan Sebastian de Elcano docked at the Port of San Juan at 9 am to the strains of "En mi Viejo San Juan" (In my Old San Juan).