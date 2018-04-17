Spain's secretary of state for International Cooperation for Ibero-America and Spain, Fernando Garcia Casas (r), speaks with Spain's ambassador to Honduras, Guillermo Kirkpatrick (left center) in front of the Los Dolores Church on April 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Spain's secretary of state for International Cooperation for Ibero-America and Spain, Fernando Garcia Casas (r), speaks with the head of the Spanish Cultural Center in Tegucigalpa, Jesus Joaquin Benito Tejero (c) on April 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Spain's secretary of state for International Cooperation for Ibero-America and Spain, Fernando Garcia Casas, on Tuesday concluded his visit to Honduras saying that, despite the Central American country's problems, it is a nation "with great possibilities" and expressing his official interest in exploring new areas of cooperation.

After pursuing an intense agenda of activities in La Esperanza and Comayagua, Garcia Casas on Tuesday visited the Parque Herrera and the Paseo Liquidambar, in the capital's historic downtown, accompanied by Spain's envoy to Honduras, Guillermo Kirkpatrick, and officials with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).