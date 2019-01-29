Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized here Tuesday to members of the Venezuelan opposition that National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president, must guide the oil-rich Andean nation to free and democratic elections.
Sanchez participated in the closing session of the Council of the Socialist International by delivering a speech in which he said he sent the organization's "encouragement" to the Venezuelan people and also directed a message to leftist President Nicolas Maduro.