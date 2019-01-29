Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a signing ceremony with Dominican President Danilo Medina (not shown), at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 29 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized here Tuesday to members of the Venezuelan opposition that National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president, must guide the oil-rich Andean nation to free and democratic elections.

Sanchez participated in the closing session of the Council of the Socialist International by delivering a speech in which he said he sent the organization's "encouragement" to the Venezuelan people and also directed a message to leftist President Nicolas Maduro.