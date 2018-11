Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2nd r.) and his wife Maria Begoña Gomez (r.), accompanied by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2nd l.) and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza (l.) walk the streets of Havana on Nov.23, 2018, a trip that could be a prelude to a state visit to Cuba by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (l.) shakes hands with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (r.) in Havana on Nov.23, 2018, the day Sanchez said his state visit to Cuba that ends toay is a prelude to a state visit by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in 2019. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said here as he wrapped up an official visit to Cuba that he hopes his stay will be a prelude to a state visit by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in 2019, when Havana will celebrate its quincentennial.

Sanchez, the first Spanish prime minister to travel officially to the island in 32 years, hopes that "this will be the first of many state visits that are made and that above all it will be a prelude" to the royal visit.