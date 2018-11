Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2nd row-L) poses for the family picture of the G20 Summit next to Canada PM Justin Trudeau (2nd row-R) and US President Donald Trump (front). Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) talks to Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray during a plenary session of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, No. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Aitor Pereira

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said here Friday in front of fellow world leaders gathered for the G20 summit that only multilateralism foster solutions to global challenges.

Sanchez defended the path of multilateralism during the opening session of the meeting in Buenos Aires of heads of state and government of the world's 20 major economies.