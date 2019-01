Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 7 January 2018. Lopez Obrador announced that the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez will visit Mexico next 30 January. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would visit Mexico at the end of this month.

"By the way, let me tell you that the Spanish prime minister is going to visit us on Jan. 30," the president said during his morning press conference.