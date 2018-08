Photograph showing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with Senator Isabel Allende during a meeting at Allende's residence in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Photograph showing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with Senator Isabel Allende during a meeting at Allende's residence in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Photograph showing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with Senator Isabel Allende during a meeting at Allende's residence in Santiago, Chile, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday visited Chile's Museum of Memory, built to honor victims of the 1973-1990 Pinochet dictatorship.

Sanchez, who began the second day of his official visit to the Andean country by meeting with Spanish business executives and representatives of the expatriate community, wrote in the museum's guest book that he hoped Spain and Chile's democratic memory "lights a future of peace."