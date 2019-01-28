Government's representative in the Andalucía region Alfonso Rodriguez Gómez de Celis (L) addresses a press conference in Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga, Spain, to inform media about the rescue operation of the body of young toddler Julen Roselló, who remained trapped in a 110m well after he fell in it 13 days ago. Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Jose Roselló (C) and Victoria Garcia (4-L), parents of the two-year-old boy who died after falling in a well, are seen at the funeral home with family and friends in El Palo, Málaga, Spain, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALVARO CABRERA

Jose Roselló (C, background) cries during the burial of his son Julen at the cemetery in El Palo, Málaga, Spain, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Spain's parliament held a minute of silence on Monday in memory of a two-year-old boy who died when he fell into a deep, narrow and illegally-drilled well in southern Spain, an accident that caused a spasm of grief and questioning during the two weeks that it took for rescue workers to reach his body.

Julen Roselló was on a day out with his family on Jan. 13 when he fell into a water prospecting borehole that was 25 centimeters (10 inches) wide and 107 meters (351 feet) deep, triggering a desperate rescue operation that lasted almost 13 days during which the nation hung on every scrap of news that emerged from the search.