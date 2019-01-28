Spain's parliament held a minute of silence on Monday in memory of a two-year-old boy who died when he fell into a deep, narrow and illegally-drilled well in southern Spain, an accident that caused a spasm of grief and questioning during the two weeks that it took for rescue workers to reach his body.
Julen Roselló was on a day out with his family on Jan. 13 when he fell into a water prospecting borehole that was 25 centimeters (10 inches) wide and 107 meters (351 feet) deep, triggering a desperate rescue operation that lasted almost 13 days during which the nation hung on every scrap of news that emerged from the search.