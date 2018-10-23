File image of the head of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia at the Saudi Chamber of Commerce in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/BALLESTEROS

The defense committee of Spain's lower house of parliament on Tuesday rejected a bill that would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia following an international outcry over the disappearance and suspected murder of a journalist at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in the Turkish capital.

The proposal was submitted by the progressive coalition Unidos Podemos ("United We Can") and backed by Catalonia's two nationalist parties – Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDCat) – while the ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) and the right-wing Popular Party voted the measure down.