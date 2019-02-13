Spanish Primer Minister, Pedro Sanchez, arrives to the lower house of parliament to attend the second day of the 2019 budget debate in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Spain's lower house of parliament on Wednesday voted down the minority government's budget proposal, dealing a significant blow to the country's embattled prime minister, who was now likely to call early general elections.

An improbable coalition between lawmakers of the right-wing Popular Party, the center-right Ciudadanos ("Citizens") and two Catalan separatist outfits narrowly defeated the budget plan put forth by the ruling Socialist Party, which was backed by the left-wing Unidos Podemos ("United We Can") and the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and had been hailed as the most progressive and socially ambitious spending bill since Spain's transition to democracy 40 years ago.