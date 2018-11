La Paz, Nov. 1, 2018: Award-winning Spanish playwright Lola Blasco (c) said here that one of the main concerns among her colleagues in the region is the spread of rightwing extremism in Latin America and Europe. EPA/EFE/Martin Alipaz

In an interview with EFE in La Paz, Blasco cited the current situation in Brazil, where last Sunday's presidential election was won by far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who has regularly engaged in "xenophobic and misogynist discourse."