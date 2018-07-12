The Spanish prime minister on Thursday reacted to a German court ruling that the deposed regional president of Catalonia's extradition to Spain was only admissible on charges of embezzlement, instead of rebellion, by saying that the important part was that he would be facing trial in Spain.

In a press conference following a NATO summit in Brussels, Pedro Sánchez said he respected the decision by a regional court in northern Germany to dismiss the extradition of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont on grounds of rebellion _ the court said the necessary degree of violence had not been reached _ after his government held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 that had been deemed unconstitutional.