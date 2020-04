A handout tv grab made available by the Spanish Government show Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking during a press conference at Moncloa Presidential Palace in Madrid, Spain, 12 April 2020. Sanchez has announced that the Government will provide the necessary security measures for workers that will return to work in the following days, including face masks. EFE/SPANISH GOVERNMENT/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Paramedics hold messages outside Gregorio Maranon Hospital as local police band performs to pay a tribute to healthcare workers in Madrid, 12 April 2020. Spain is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/Ballesteros

As Spain prepares to allow some workers to resume activities Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the lockdown remained in place and that things would not go back to the way they were.

“The exceptional suspension period for all non-essential economic activities that we established two weeks ago has just ended,” Sánchez said at a press conference on Sunday.