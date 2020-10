Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sets out his government's proposal for post-Covid recovery, in Madrid, Spain on 7 October 2020. EFE/Jose Maria Cuadrado Jimenez /MONCLOA

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday proposed that 72 billion euros of Spain’s share of the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund be invested over the next three years to create 800,000 jobs.

Sánchez said the initial investment of over half the money allocated to Spain would accelerate the transformation of the Spanish economy and grow its GDP by 2.5 percent.