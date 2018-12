German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-R), arrives for the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec 10, 2018. The UN report that more than 150 governments represented by their Heads of States, Heads of Government or senior officials are meeting in Marrakech on Dec 10 - 11 at the high-level Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (2-R), arrives for the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec 10, 2018. The UN report that more than 150 governments represented by their Heads of States, Heads of Government or senior officials are meeting in Marrakech on Dec 10 - 11 at the high-level Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), arrives for the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec 10, 2018. The UN report that more than 150 governments represented by their Heads of States, Heads of Government or senior officials are meeting in Marrakech on Dec 10 - 11 at the high-level Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

The Spanish prime minister arrived in Morocco Monday to attend a United Nation's summit where he is scheduled to endorse a pact on global migration.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) is the first intergovernmental agreement drawn up under UN auspices that seeks to cover all aspects of international migration control in a holistic and comprehensive manner.