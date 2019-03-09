Hundreds of people take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Orense, Galicia, northwest, Spain, March ,8 2019. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

Thousands of people take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Bilbao, northern Spain, March, 8 2019. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Thousands of people take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day next to Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Protesters in Spain made history and were an example for the world on International Women's Day, the Spanish prime minister said on social media Saturday after millions went on strike and hundreds of thousands took part in marches across the country to denounce inequality and gender violence.

Women and men in Spain flooded the streets of towns and cities nationwide Friday for strikes and picketing during the day, followed by enormous demonstrations in the evening that decried a lack of equality, demanded an end to gender violence and denounced the resurgence of sexist rhetoric adopted by far-right political parties.