The Spanish prime minister on Wednesday ruled out any room for renegotiating the terms of United Kingdom's draft plan for leaving the European Union, including the clauses on the UK and Spain's future relationship over the British territory of Gibraltar, located on the southwestern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

Following confirmation British PM Theresa May would face a no-confidence vote in her leadership of the Conservative Party, Pedro Sánchez said Spain's position on the Brexit deal would not shift and nor would the EU's in a debate in the congress of deputies, the lower house of parliament in Spain.