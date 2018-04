German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the Preisdent of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto (L) before the opening ceremony of the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair in Hannover, northern Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during the opening ceremony of the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair in Hannover, northern Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

The Spanish prime minister on Wednesday told the Mexican president that his country was a loyal partner for the Latin American nation.

Mariano Rajoy received Enrique Peña Nieto at the Palace of Moncloa _ the PM's official residence _ where he expressed his satisfaction over the renewal of an agreement between Mexico and the European Union on enriching economic and business ties.