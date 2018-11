Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) speaks with Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani during their meeting in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez writes in the guestbook at the mausoleum of King Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walks in the plaza outside the mausoleum of King Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is welcomed by Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani (R) as he arrives at the airport in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The prime minister of Spain on Monday arrived in the Moroccan capital Rabat, where he is expected to discuss illegal migration and economic aid.

Pedro Sanchez was greeted at the airport by his Moroccan counterpart, Saad Eddine El Othmani, and is later set to meet with King Mohammed VI.