The head of the Spanish conservative political party Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, speaks during an event at Sergio Arboleda University, in Bogota, Colombia, 09 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The president of Spain's Ciudadanos Party, Albert Rivera, said Tuesday in Bogota that he will ask the Spanish government to join the six countries who filed a case before the International Court of Justice against the Venezuelan regime for human rights violations.

On Sept. 25, the foreign ministers of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Canada presented at the United Nations General Assembly a letter signed by the leaders of their countries asking the ICJ, based in The Hague, to investigate alleged crimes against humanity perpetrated by Venezuela.