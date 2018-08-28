Several migrants celebrate next to a Spanish policeman in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after they managed to jump the border fence between Spain and Morocco, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEREDUAN

Spanish police have arrested 10 migrants suspected of organizing a mass breach of the border fence separating Morocco from Spain's North African enclave Ceuta in late July, officials said Tuesday.

Spain's Civil Guard police linked the detainees, who were arrested in a temporary migrant center in Ceuta, to the events of July 26, when around 600 mainly sub-Saharan migrants managed to climb over the two parallel border fences to reach Spanish soil, where scuffles with outnumbered security forces injured around 22 officers.