Spanish police on Wednesday raided several departments at the Catalonian regional government and arrested 12 high-ranking officials during a search for material related to an independence referendum that has been dismissed by Spain's judiciary as unconstitutional.

Sources from the investigation confirmed to EFE that among those detained were the secretary-general to the vice-presidency of the regional economy ministry, Josep Maria Jové; finance secretary Luís Salvadó; the head of the telecommunications center (CCTI), Josué Sallent Rivas and social affairs official Xavier Puig Farré.