A National policeman watches outside the residence of a terror suspect that has been arrested in Cocentaina, Alicante, eastern Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORELL

Police in eastern Spain on Tuesday arrested two Syrian nationals suspected of spreading extremist Islamist propaganda online, the interior ministry said.

According to a statement, the pair, aged 55 and 58, were arrested near Valencia and Alicante respectively, and could face charges of belonging and collaborating with a terror organization as well as promoting acts of terror and indoctrination.