Screenshot of CCTV footage appearing to show the vehicle that allegedly ran over a child on the island of Tenerife, Spain, on Mar 31, 2018. EFE/HANDOUT

Spanish police on Sunday arrested two United Kingdom nationals suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old child who was vacationing with his family on the Canary Islands, according to the country's interior minister.

Juan Ignacio Zoido said on his official Twitter account that police were able to locate the suspects, who had fled the scene on Thursday evening after running over the minor with their vehicle, thanks to the cooperation of citizens in the island of Tenerife's southern region.