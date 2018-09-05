Spanish police have busted a ring of contract killers who allegedly shot at a Colombian couple two years ago, killing the man and seriously injuring his partner, the force said in a statement Wednesday.

The four suspects – three of whom hailed from the Netherlands, while the other stemmed from Norway – allegedly snuck up behind the couple in the town of Mijas (located in the popular seaside resort region known as the Costa del Sol in the southern province of Málaga), and fired a dozen rounds at them on the night of Aug. 19, 2016.