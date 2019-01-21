Image shows one of the eight arrested during an anti-drug operation in Spain and Portugal which impounded 400 kg (880 pounds) of cocaine on is way to a court hearing on Jan 21, 2019, in Vilagarcia, Pontevedra, Spain EFE-EPA/Alba Piñeiro

Image shows one of the eight arrested during an anti-drug operation in Spain and Portugal which impounded 400 kg (880 pounds) of cocaine on her way to a court hearing on Jan 21, 2019, in Vilagarcia, Pontevedra, Spain EFE-EPA/Alba Piñeiro

Spain's National police announced on Monday it had dismantled a large cocaine processing laboratory and arrested a number of alleged drug-trafficking gang members in eastern Valencia, hours after busting another important drug operation in northwestern Galicia.

A joint police operation undertaken by Portuguese, Colombian and Spanish security forces dismantled one of Europe's largest clandestine cocaine re-processing laboratories in a chalet in El Puig (Valencia) and arrested 11 gang-members of Spanish, Colombian and Albanian nationality in an operation spanning Spain's provinces of Madrid, Malaga, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, and Pontevedra.