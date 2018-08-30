Handout picture of Benito OP, a dangerous prisoner who escaped and remains on the run, made available by the Spanish Civil Guard in Zaragoza, Spain, Aug. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT/GUARDIA CIVIL

A man imprisoned for kidnapping and attempted murder was still on the run on Thursday as Spanish police continued their manhunt for the dangerous fugitive, who had recently escaped during his transfer back to jail after a hospital visit for a medical check.

According to a spokesperson for the Civil Guard – Spain's semi-militarized security force – law enforcement was conducting a large-scale search operation for the 61-year-old man throughout the northeastern region of Zaragoza by deploying numerous foot, car and motorcycle patrols, as well as K-9 units and a helicopter.