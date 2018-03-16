Senegalese nationals confront riot police during protests at Nelson Madela square in the Lavapiés district in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Senegal's consul in Madrid, Mouctar Belal (C), at Nelson Madela square in the Lavapiés district in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2018.. EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Flowers and candles at the spot where Senegalese national Mmame Mbage died of a heart attack the previous day in the Lavapiés district in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

A man throws a trash container into a burning barricade during clashes between police and protesters in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIZON

Madrid's multicultural Lavapiés neighborhood woke up on Friday with tempers running high and a massive clear-up operation underway as refuse collectors cleaned up the aftermath of violent riots sparked by the death of a Senegalese migrant when he was allegedly being chased by police.

A police spokesperson denied the force's involvement in the death, but told EFE six persons were arrested during running clashes that saw a bank looted, bottles, cobblestones and furniture thrown, windows broken and garbage containers set on fire.