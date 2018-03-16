Madrid's multicultural Lavapiés neighborhood woke up on Friday with tempers running high and a massive clear-up operation underway as refuse collectors cleaned up the aftermath of violent riots sparked by the death of a Senegalese migrant when he was allegedly being chased by police.
A police spokesperson denied the force's involvement in the death, but told EFE six persons were arrested during running clashes that saw a bank looted, bottles, cobblestones and furniture thrown, windows broken and garbage containers set on fire.