A undated handout photo made available by the Spanish National Police shows some of the 2.7 tons of hashish seized in a police anti-drug operation in which a total of seven people have been arrested in Malaga and Cadiz, Southern Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Spanish National Police / HANDOUT

A undated handout photo made available by the Spanish National Police shows shows guns and other material along with 2.7 tons of hashish seized in a Police anti-drug operation in which a total of seven people have been arrested in Malaga and Cadiz, Southern Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Spanish National Police / HANDOUT

Seven people suspected of smuggling cocaine and hashish into Spain using pleasure crafts to access Mediterranean port cities have been arrested while 2.7 tons of hash and three firearms were seized, Spanish police said Saturday.

According to a police statement, the detainees were tracked down in Malaga and Cadiz in an operation that also led to the discovery of two pistols, one sub-machine gun and almost 4,465 euros ($5,420) in cash.