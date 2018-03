An undated handout combo picture made available by the Spanish National Police, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPANISH NATIONAL POLICE / HANDOUT

Spanish police have arrested 155 people in several cities for alleged involvement in a trafficking ring that used Spain as a staging point to take predominantly Chinese citizens to the United Kingdom using false documentation, officials said Tuesday.

Spain's National Police said traffickers would approach candidates in China and offer falsified documentation and safe travel to the UK or Ireland for a sum of $24,000.