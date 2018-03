A general overview of Barcelona Port, which is largely shut down due to a dock workers strike, Barcelona, Spain, June 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Spanish police said Monday that 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine had been found hidden inside a shipping container that arrived at the port of the northeastern city of Barcelona from Brazil.

The substance had been stashed inside rolls of paper, according to police.