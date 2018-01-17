Spanish police have liberated 11 women of diverse nationalities who were forced into prostitution and held in slave-like conditions in a house on the outskirts of the southern city of Seville during an operation that led to the arrest of another 11 people allegedly in charge of the criminal organization, Spain's interior ministry said Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations suggested the victims of the exploitation ring, all of whom were thought to be aged between 21 and 36, were forced to live in a cramped environment, were submitted to subhuman working conditions and lived under the fear of tight control by six women allegedly in charge of day-to-day management of the brothel, police said.