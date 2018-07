Spanish police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who spent the night barricaded in his home in the northern town of Turieno from which he fired shots at agents before somehow escaping early Wednesday despite being surrounded.

Around 100 armed members of Spain's Civil Guard militarized police were deployed in the search for Luciano José Simón, who allegedly fired up to 20 shots at police that were called to the house after being told of a heated family argument there.