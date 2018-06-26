Spanish national and regional police forces were poised to detain as many a 100 people in an ongoing operation against alleged members of the Armenian mafia who are suspected of being involved in a variety of crimes ranging from tennis match-fixing to drug and arms trafficking and money laundering, officials said Tuesday.

Police sources close to the investigation informed EFE that sweeping operations were underway around Barcelona, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, as well as in locations along the Mediterranean coast and in the capital, Madrid.