.Image released by Spanish National police shows cocaine packages impounded during a drug raid in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga (Spain). On thursdaySpanish police arrested five individuals and located half a ton of cocaine, 130 kilograms of hashish and 74 kilograms of marihuana stashed inside blocks of frozen food to be smuggled into Holland by road transport, Aug 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/POLICIA NACIONAL/HANDOUT/ EDITORIAÑ USE ONLY

Spanish National police arrested five suspects in Malaga on Thursday after discovering over half a ton of cocaine, 130 kilograms (287 pounds) of hashish and 74 kilograms of marihuana stashed inside blocks of frozen food they planned to be smuggled into Holland by road transport.

The five arrested, four Netherlands citizens and a Spaniard, were based in Alhaurin de la Torre, in the southern province of Malaga, and operated by introducing drug packages into processed food such as hazelnut cream or liquid tofu which they later froze, re-packaged and loaded onto refrigerated trucks for distribution in Holland.