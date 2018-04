Spanish national Police agents present the media the almost nine tons cocaine shipment seized inside bananas container at Algeciras port in Cadiz, southern Spain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

Spanish Home Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido (C), stands next to the almost nine tons cocaine shipment seized inside bananas container at Algeciras port in Cadiz, southern Spain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

A police officer and two businessmen were among six people arrested in Spain in what was one of the largest cocaine busts of its kind in Europe, the interior minister said Wednesday.

Some 8,740 kilos, almost 9 tons (19,000 pounds), of cocaine were found smuggled away in a shipping container transporting cases of bananas from Colombia as it arrived in the port of Algeciras, near Cadiz, in southern Spain.