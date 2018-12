Secretary of State for Security, Ana Botella (C) with regional government spokeswoman, Elena Máñez (L) at a press conference in Gran Canaria, Dec. 3, 2018. EFE

Secretary of State for Security, Ana Botella (R) with the region's government spokeswoman, Elena Máñez (C) and police chief José María Moreno at a press conference, Dec. 3, 2018. FE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Spanish police have seized a large shipment of 2,875 kilograms (3 short tons) of cocaine that had been landed on Spain's island of Gran Canaria in the Atlantic Ocean, officials said Tuesday.

A total of 17 suspects were arrested in a police operation that was conducted with the cooperation of Spain's tax authority, the Secretary of State for Security, Ana Botella, said.